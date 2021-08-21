AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 103,378 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 10.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $340,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,995. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.