Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,913 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Amgen worth $281,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Amgen by 73.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 42,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $223.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

