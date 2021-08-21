AMLT 24 Hour Volume Hits $138,558.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $138,558.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00825545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00047885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00105103 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

