Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.85 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,999,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

