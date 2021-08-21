AmonD Market Capitalization Tops $1.99 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $1,845.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00134622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00150087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,099.69 or 1.00091186 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.00 or 0.00933652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.24 or 0.06674636 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

