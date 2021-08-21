Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $167.71

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.71 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.27). Amryt Pharma shares last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.27), with a volume of 508,179 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £548.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.71.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

