Analysts Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Aug 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $408.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

