Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Financial Group.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,524. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.73. The company had a trading volume of 241,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,943. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.19.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.