Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 981,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 89,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

