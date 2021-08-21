Analysts Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report sales of $8.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.60 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.76 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of DHI opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $2,054,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 125,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 174,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

