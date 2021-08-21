Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce $304.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.00 million and the highest is $305.00 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $70.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $48.64 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $102.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

