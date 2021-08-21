Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $806.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $799.00 million and the highest is $819.10 million. EnerSys posted sales of $708.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

