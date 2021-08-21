Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $17.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $18.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.12 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

