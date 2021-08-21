Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $17.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $18.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.12 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.