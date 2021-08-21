Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $675.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will post sales of $675.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.80 million and the lowest is $648.20 million. ITT posted sales of $591.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ITT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

