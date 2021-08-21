Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.00. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,665 shares of company stock worth $26,779,894 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Kellogg by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,813. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

