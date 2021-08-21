Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.36. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.