Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Post $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $8.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,283. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.44. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $477.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,372 shares of company stock valued at $28,806,824. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

