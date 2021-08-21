Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Announce $2.63 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.58. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

Shares of THG stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $3,069,085 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

