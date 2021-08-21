Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,533,000 after acquiring an additional 211,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,866,000 after acquiring an additional 178,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.69. The stock had a trading volume of 758,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.56. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

