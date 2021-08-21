Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $789.56 Million

Analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report $789.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $794.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $475.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.12.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

