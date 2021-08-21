Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.34 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,447,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,850,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,111,000 after purchasing an additional 156,004 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,287,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.69. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $80.98 and a one year high of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.