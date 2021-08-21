Analysts Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.07 Million

Analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to post sales of $26.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $26.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $101.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.60 million to $102.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $138.60 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter worth $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth $21,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.
Docebo stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -294.27. Docebo has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.39.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
