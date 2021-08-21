Analysts Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.07 Million

Analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to post sales of $26.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $26.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $101.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.60 million to $102.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $138.60 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter worth $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth $21,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Docebo stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -294.27. Docebo has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.39.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

