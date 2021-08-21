Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the lowest is $2.63. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $10.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,463 shares of company stock worth $12,809,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP opened at $150.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.43. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

