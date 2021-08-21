Analysts Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report sales of $5.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.27 billion and the lowest is $5.16 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $20.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $21.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

ETN opened at $167.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $168.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

