Analysts Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $270.91 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.43.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock valued at $315,289,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $240,526,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

