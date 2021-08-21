Analysts Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post -$2.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.83) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.02) and the highest is ($2.55). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($9.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESPR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ESPR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 468,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,156. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 95,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

