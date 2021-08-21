Analysts Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Million

Analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post sales of $60.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.24 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $47.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $238.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $49.87 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $425,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,717 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 566,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 176.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 123,530.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.