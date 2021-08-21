Analysts Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.24). Quanterix posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 542.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,621 shares of company stock worth $2,555,040. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Quanterix by 83.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,705,000 after buying an additional 1,282,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 297,476 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.