Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Aug 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. TFI International reported sales of $936.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFII opened at $107.35 on Friday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

