Analysts Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will post $15.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.18 million to $15.20 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $59.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.04 million to $59.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $63.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USCB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $12.39 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

