Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. VMware reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $155.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

