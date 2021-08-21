Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 541.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $12.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

NYSE WLK traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $81.76. 393,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.