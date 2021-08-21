Analysts Expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Analysts expect that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post sales of $62.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Zovio posted sales of $102.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $268.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%.

ZVO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Zovio has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zovio during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Zovio by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zovio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

