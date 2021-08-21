Analyzing Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Choice Hotels International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s 12.26% 9.88% 2.51% Choice Hotels International 15.09% 683.02% 10.24%

Bally’s has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Choice Hotels International has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bally’s and Choice Hotels International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $372.79 million 5.39 -$5.49 million ($0.09) -500.67 Choice Hotels International $774.07 million 8.30 $75.39 million $2.22 52.05

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Choice Hotels International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bally’s and Choice Hotels International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 4 0 3.00 Choice Hotels International 2 5 1 0 1.88

Bally’s presently has a consensus price target of $71.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.90%. Choice Hotels International has a consensus price target of $102.25, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Choice Hotels International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Bally’s on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of December 31, 2020, it had 7,147 hotels with 597,977 rooms located in 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 40 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

