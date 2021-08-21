Analyzing Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braveheart Resources and Gold Fields, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Fields 0 3 1 0 2.25

Gold Fields has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 35.64%. Given Gold Fields’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Gold Fields’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Gold Fields $3.89 billion 2.05 $723.00 million $1.00 8.97

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Braveheart Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

