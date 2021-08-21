Analyzing IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and Travelzoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million 0.96 -$13.80 million N/A N/A Travelzoo $53.60 million 2.52 -$13.42 million ($0.62) -18.69

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59% Travelzoo 1.25% 2,075.95% 0.38%

Risk and Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IDW Media and Travelzoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 3 0 3.00

Travelzoo has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.93%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than IDW Media.

Summary

Travelzoo beats IDW Media on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo was founded by Ralph Bartel on May 21, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

