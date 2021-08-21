Analyzing IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IRadimed and Beyond Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $31.72 million 13.10 $1.37 million $0.11 306.73 Beyond Air $870,000.00 240.86 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -6.89

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 12.95% 7.31% 6.32% Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IRadimed and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00

IRadimed currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 39.43%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than IRadimed.

Volatility and Risk

IRadimed has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRadimed beats Beyond Air on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors. It operates in Israel, Ireland, Australia, and the European Union. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

