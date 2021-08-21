Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Andalas Energy and Power shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 820,000 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

About Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL)

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

