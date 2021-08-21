ANON Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. ANON has a market cap of $25,928.56 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00137114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015232 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

