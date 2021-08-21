Antiample Market Cap Hits $1.49 Million (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Antiample has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.09 or 0.00817576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00105113 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

