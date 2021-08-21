AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and $591,847.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00834485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048503 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About AntiMatter

MATTER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,527,277 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

