APIX Trading Down 4.1% This Week (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. APIX has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $2.23 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

