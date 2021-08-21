Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post $51.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.35 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $207.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.11 million to $209.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $216.67 million, with estimates ranging from $213.04 million to $218.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

AINV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 109,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 238,460 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

