Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Appian worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Appian by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Appian by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Appian by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPN stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -147.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

