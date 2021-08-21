Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ironwood Financial llc’s Largest Position

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 9.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Apple by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $792,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

