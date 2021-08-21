Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after buying an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.