Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

