APR Coin (APR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APR Coin has a total market cap of $21,737.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00190977 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,805,477 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

