Apron Network (APN) Market Cap Tops $8.96 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apron Network has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Apron Network has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $1.37 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.89 or 0.00831494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars.

