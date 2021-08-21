Arbidex (ABX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $92,605.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Arbidex has a market cap of $447,937.06 and $92,605.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.52 or 0.00813172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002073 BTC.

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,712,524 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

